Inside Politics: ‘Running away’

Will Boris Johnson be investigated over claims that he misled parliament on Partygate? The can (or cans, depending on which Downing Street shindig we’re referring to) has been kicked down the road, after the government last night moved to delay a decision on whether the PM should face a Commons committee. The PM is in India on a trip No 10 says is designed to forge closer ties between the two countries.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway at 9.30am with international trade questions, followed by any urgent questions or parliamentary business questions to Commons leader Mark Spencer. Later, Labour’s Partygate motion will be heard.