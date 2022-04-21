Inside Politics: ‘Running away’

Downing Street moves to delay vote on whether Johnson should face investigation over claims he misled parliament as PM visits India, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 21 April 2022 09:12
The Government will attempt to delay a vote on a probe into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate, after the PM suggested the scandal matters little to voters (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Will Boris Johnson be investigated over claims that he misled parliament on Partygate? The can (or cans, depending on which Downing Street shindig we’re referring to) has been kicked down the road, after the government last night moved to delay a decision on whether the PM should face a Commons committee. The PM is in India on a trip No 10 says is designed to forge closer ties between the two countries.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway at 9.30am with international trade questions, followed by any urgent questions or parliamentary business questions to Commons leader Mark Spencer. Later, Labour’s Partygate motion will be heard.

