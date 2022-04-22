Inside Politics: ‘When, not if’
No 10 forced into U-turn on plan to delay vote on Partygate probe as senior Tory tells PM ‘the gig’s up’, writes Matt Mathers
Another day of dizzying twists and turns in Westminster ended with a government U-turn. No 10 dropped its move to delay a vote on whether Boris Johnson should be investigated over claims that he misled parliament over Partygate, meaning that probe will now go ahead. The PM remains in India where he will discuss security matters with his opposite number, Narendra Modi.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is not sitting.
