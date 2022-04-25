Inside Politics: ‘Excoriating’

Boris Johnson is facing another difficult week ahead, with fresh reports this morning that the Whitehall investigation into Partygate could be so “excoriating” that it could leave him with no option but to resign. Away from the domestic front, Emmanuel Macron has won a second term as French president and the US has pledged more aid for Ukraine.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with Home Office questions at 2.30pm. Following that are any urgent questions or statements. Later, MPs will respond to Lords amendments to the Policing Bill and the Health and Care Bill.