Inside Politics: Battle for the ages

It is becoming a battle for the ages. Two fierce rivals went head-to-head yesterday just feet away from each other in one of the country’s most iconic settings, fighting it out to ensure their narrative of events prevails at the beginning of a seven-day saga. There were claims of leaks, hostile media briefings and straight-up “false stories.” Anyway, that is enough about the Wagatha Christie trial, which was far more interesting than Keir Starmer’s clash with Boris Johnson in the Commons after the Queen’s Speech. That was delivered earlier in the day by Prince Charles, who looked and sounded as though he’d rather be at the High Court for the Vardy vs Rooney showdown. More on the government’s legislative programme below.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: