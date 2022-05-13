Inside Politics: Still in the hunt
Boris Johnson announces plan to slash 90,000 civil service jobs as senior Tory refuses to rule out leadership bid, writes Matt Mathers
Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is out on the broadcast round this morning, making the case for the government’s new controversial plan to slash 90,000 civil service jobs. There is still no end in sight to the Brexit protocol war of words. And a senior Tory is refusing to rule himself out of a future leadership contest…
Inside the bubble
Parliament is not sitting.
