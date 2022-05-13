Inside Politics: Still in the hunt

Boris Johnson announces plan to slash 90,000 civil service jobs as senior Tory refuses to rule out leadership bid, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 13 May 2022 08:31
<p>Jacob Rees-Mogg wants officials to return to their offices in Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is out on the broadcast round this morning, making the case for the government’s new controversial plan to slash 90,000 civil service jobs. There is still no end in sight to the Brexit protocol war of words. And a senior Tory is refusing to rule himself out of a future leadership contest…

Inside the bubble

Parliament is not sitting.

