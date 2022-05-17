Inside Politics: As you were

Boris Johnson says UK reserves right to act unilaterally to remove parts of Brexit protocol on visit to Northern Ireland, and Bank of England governor’s stark warning, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 17 May 2022 08:57
Comments
(PA)

The Brexit protocol issue remains unsolved after Boris Johnson’s visit to Belfast. The prime minister is back in London today, where the penultimate day of debate on the Queen’s Speech is taking place.

Inside the bubble

Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today:

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in