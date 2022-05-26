Inside Politics: The day after Gray
Boris Johnson will try to move on from Partygate scandal as Rishi Sunak prepares to set out cost of living measures, writes Matt Mathers
Boris Johnson will today try to move on from the Partygate scandal, following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Covid law-breaking in Downing Street. Later, Rishi Sunak will set out a series of measures aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis – including a windfall tax.
Inside the bubble
Commons action gets underway at 9.30am with DCMS questions, followed by attorney general questions at 10.10am. After that comes any urgent questions and Commons leader Mark Spencer has the weekly business statement. The PM will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by leading a humble address. Tory MP Philip Hollobone has an adjournment debate on introducing a deposit return scheme.
