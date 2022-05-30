Inside Politics: Partygate hangover continues

New claims about Gray report and lockdown busting gatherin in PM’s flat as he faces calls to resign, writes Matt Mathers

MPs continue to raise questions about Boris Johnson’s future in the wake of Sue Gray’s Partygate report. Elsewhere, there are growing calls for an investigation into the chaotic scenes at Saturday night’s Champions League final involving Liverpool.

