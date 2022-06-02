Inside Politics: Short respite

Questions about Boris Johnson’s premiership likely to intensify after Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as cabinet allies come out to defend the Big Dog, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 02 June 2022 08:39
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway today as millions of people across the country mark the monarch’s 70 year reign. But is the party over for Boris Johnson? There is likely to be some respite for the prime minister over the bank holiday weekend but questions about his premiership are likely to intensify next week.

