Inside Politics: Short respite
Questions about Boris Johnson’s premiership likely to intensify after Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as cabinet allies come out to defend the Big Dog, writes Matt Mathers
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway today as millions of people across the country mark the monarch’s 70 year reign. But is the party over for Boris Johnson? There is likely to be some respite for the prime minister over the bank holiday weekend but questions about his premiership are likely to intensify next week.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is in recess.
