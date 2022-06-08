Inside Politics: Can the Big Dog bite back?

Boris Johnson under pressure on Brexit and tax policy amid fears that he doesn’t have ‘enough fight’ to turn things around after confidence vote, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 08 June 2022 08:44
Boris Johnson faces MPs for the first time today after Monday night’s damaging confidence vote. He is being warned against taking a hard line on Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol and urged to cut taxes. Elsewhere, Labour has called on authorities to investigate Sajid Javid’s tax affairs.

Inside the bubble

Our politics commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:

