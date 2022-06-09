Inside Politics: Back to the future

Is that another dead cat? Boris Johnson tries to get his faltering premiership back on track today by announcing help to buy plans. But his intervention comes amid more dire warnings about the UK economy and as his party continues to tear itself apart following Monday’s damaging confidence vote. Has this cat run of lives?

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with Cabinet Office questions at 9.30am, followed by any urgent questions at 10.30am. Commons leader Mark Spencer has the weekly parliament business statement next, followed by any other ministerial statements. Michael Gove will then lead a debate on social housing and building safety. After that, Tory MPs and rebels have secured a debate on the government’s priorities for Ofwat, the private water regulator.