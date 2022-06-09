Inside Politics: Back to the future
Boris Johnson to announce help to buy plans as allies warn him not to reward rebels following damaging confidence vote, writes Matt Mathers
Is that another dead cat? Boris Johnson tries to get his faltering premiership back on track today by announcing help to buy plans. But his intervention comes amid more dire warnings about the UK economy and as his party continues to tear itself apart following Monday’s damaging confidence vote. Has this cat run of lives?
Inside the bubble
Commons action gets underway with Cabinet Office questions at 9.30am, followed by any urgent questions at 10.30am. Commons leader Mark Spencer has the weekly parliament business statement next, followed by any other ministerial statements. Michael Gove will then lead a debate on social housing and building safety. After that, Tory MPs and rebels have secured a debate on the government’s priorities for Ofwat, the private water regulator.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies