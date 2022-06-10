Inside Politics: A Frosty intervention
Lord David Forst warns Boris Johnson he has months to save his skin as PM’s housing plan criticised by experts, writes Matt Mathers
Boris Johnson is on the campaign trail in Devon as the manoeuvring against him shows little sign of abating. Lord David Frost has warned the PM he has months to save his skin. Keir Starmer is in Northern Ireland for talks with leaders there about the Brexit protocol.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is not sitting.
