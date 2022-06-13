Inside Politics: Brexit wars return

The Brexit wars are heating up once again in the summer sun as the government prepares to publish draft legislation on the protocol. Elsewhere, Priti Patel’s Rwanda plan is facing increasing opposition and No 10’s food strategy has been slammed by critics.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway at 2.30pm with defence questions. After that is the remaining stages of the higher education (freedom of speech) bill. Later, there is an adjournment for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.