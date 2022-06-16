Inside Politics: Geidt out of it

It has been a hard day’s night for Boris Johnson, whose ethics adviser Lord Christopher Geidt resigned in what looks like a protest at the PM’s handling of Partygate. Elsewhere, the row over the government’s controversial Rwanda plan rumbles on. No 10 will be working like dogs today to manage the fall out from both.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway at 9.30am with international trade questions, followed by any urgent question and the business statement. The main business is a debate on fifth anniversary of the Grenfell fire and another on short-term letting. Tory MP Andrea Leadsom has a Westminster Hall debate on Infant Mental Health Week at 3pm.