Inside Politics: Ethics meltdown

Boris Johnson planning not to replace outgoing ethics adviser as Bank of England warns inflation to rise to 11 per cent, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 17 June 2022 08:32
Comments
(PA-67427035.jpg)

Hot, hot, hot. Forecasters say Friday will be the warmest day of the year so far, as the mercury rockets towards 34C in the south and east of England. Meanwhile, critics are turning their fire on Boris Johnson, who is planning not to replace his outgoing ethics adviser.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is not sitting.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in