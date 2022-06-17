Inside Politics: Ethics meltdown
Boris Johnson planning not to replace outgoing ethics adviser as Bank of England warns inflation to rise to 11 per cent, writes Matt Mathers
Hot, hot, hot. Forecasters say Friday will be the warmest day of the year so far, as the mercury rockets towards 34C in the south and east of England. Meanwhile, critics are turning their fire on Boris Johnson, who is planning not to replace his outgoing ethics adviser.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is not sitting.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies