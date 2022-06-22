Inside Politics: Digging in
Rail discussions continue as government publishes British Bill of Rights, writes Matt Mathers
As thousands of revellers descend on Worthy Farm for this year’s Glastonbury Festival, both camps in the rail dispute remain miles apart on reaching a deal on pay and conditions. And there will be no summer of love between London and Brussels as the government today sets out its plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights.
Inside the bubble
Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
