Inside Politics: Half the world away

There’s nothing like a good trip halfway round the world for a Commonwealth summit to avoid difficult questions about your premiership. Boris Johnson has touched down in Rwanda within the past few hours as voters head to the polls in Wakefield and Honiton and Tiverton.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway from 9.30am with Defra questions, followed by any UQs. Commons leader Mark Spencer has the weekly parliamentary business statement next. After any other ministerial statements, the main business will be a backbench debate on the impact of the pandemic on people with heart and circulatory diseases.