Inside Politics: War crime

Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to override parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol clears first Commons hurdle as he takes part in last day of G7 summit in aftermath of brutal Russian bombing of Ukraine shopping centre, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 28 June 2022 08:20
<p>Boris Johnson travels to Spain later for a Nato summit</p>

(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson takes part in the final day of the G7 summit before going to Madrid for a Nato gathering, in the aftermath of a brutal Russian attack on a shopping centre in Ukraine. Elsewhere, the government’s controversial bill to override parts of the Brexit deal passed its first Commons hurdle.

Inside the bubble

Chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for:

