Inside Politics: Jet lag
Boris Johnson facing fresh scandal as deputy chief whip resigns over drunken groping allegations, writes Matt Mathers
It never rains but it pours. Boris Johnson is facing yet another major headache this morning with the resignation of his deputy chief whip, who has been accused of groping two men while drunk at a private members club. Elsewhere, Downing Street is working on plans to cut VAT in a bid to ease the cost of living burden on struggling British households.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is not sitting.
