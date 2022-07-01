Inside Politics: Jet lag

Boris Johnson facing fresh scandal as deputy chief whip resigns over drunken groping allegations, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 01 July 2022 08:44
It never rains but it pours. Boris Johnson is facing yet another major headache this morning with the resignation of his deputy chief whip, who has been accused of groping two men while drunk at a private members club. Elsewhere, Downing Street is working on plans to cut VAT in a bid to ease the cost of living burden on struggling British households.

