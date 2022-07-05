Inside Politics: Shifting position
Boris Johnson given ‘first hand’ account of allegations against Pincher before promoting him, writes Matt Mathers
Rafael Nadal rolled back the years on Centre Court last night to record a straight-sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp and advance to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. Is Boris Johnson facing another break point in the Pincher affair? We report that he was given a first-hand account of allegations against the Tamworth MP before promoting him. A separate story says Johnson was made aware of a formal complaint against Pincher in 2019.
Inside the bubble
Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies