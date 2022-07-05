Inside Politics: Shifting position

Rafael Nadal rolled back the years on Centre Court last night to record a straight-sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp and advance to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. Is Boris Johnson facing another break point in the Pincher affair? We report that he was given a first-hand account of allegations against the Tamworth MP before promoting him. A separate story says Johnson was made aware of a formal complaint against Pincher in 2019.

