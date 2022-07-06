Inside Politics: Big Dog on life support

Roll up, roll up. Boris Johnson’s circus has a new look following two cabinet resignations last night. But for how much longer will it remain in town? The PM is facing fresh calls to resign this morning as he begins reset number *checks notes…* Sorry, lost count.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with Wales questions at 11.30am, followed by a not-to-be-missed PMQs at noon. After that comes any urgent questions or statements. SNP MP Angela Crawley has a bill calling for paid leave to be brought in for people who have had a miscarriage This is followed by estimates day debates on education and Foreign Office spending.