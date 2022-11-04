My taste buds may be changing, but a Bounty will never be on my menu

Britain’s taste buds appear to be in distress. Just a few weeks ago came the revelation that, after a lengthy reign as Britain’s favourite curry, the chicken tikka masala has been knocked off its poppadom perch by the even less demanding korma. And in recent days we’ve learned that mini-Bounty bars have been given the heave-ho from that regular Christmas treat, the Celebrations box.

According to Mars Wrigley, the jury is still out on whether to make the removal of the coconut sweetie permanent, so for Bounty hunters all may not be lost. But apparently, nearly 40 per cent of us hate the little blighters, and feel sufficiently challenged by their flavour that we feel terrible despair when there are only Bounties left to stir sadly around the bottom of the unforgiving red tub. Insofar as the selection box goes, therefore, it is surely just a matter of time before the mini-Bounty joins the Peanut Cracknell, the Montelimar Nougat and the Noisette Whirl on that great confectionary counter in the sky.

Maybe it’s a consequence of the cost of living crisis. A tikka-less korma is likely to be a tad less pricey than a tikka masala. And Celebrations customer want bang for their buck, not a handful of choccies that will still be knocking around on Twelfth Night.