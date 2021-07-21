Inside Politics: Brexit protocol row looms as Cummings says ‘sooner Johnson goes the better’

Lift off. Jeff Bezos blasted into space yesterday, heralding what could be a new era for tourism beyond the tedious confines of planet Earth. At this stage of another Covid disrupted year a trip to Southend-on-Sea would do – never mind space. Bezos’s rocket ship odyssey is the culmination of 21 years of work, having founded his aerospace company Blue Origin in September 2000. Maybe we’ll have to wait another two decades to see Boris Johnson’s social care plan? It has been delayed again, put off until autumn. Elsewhere, the EU and UK are set for another Brexit row, Priti Patel has agreed a deal with France on Channel crossings and Dominic Cummings is at it again.

PS – ‘The View from Westminster’ newsletter from John Rentoul offers his unique end-of-play analysis at 6pm each weekday. Sign up here.