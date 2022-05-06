To take over the National Lottery, Allwyn has assembled a heavyweight trio

Justin King joined the board of Allwyn Entertainment this week. “So?” I hear you cry. After all, King – the star former CEO of J Sainsbury, who was responsible for transforming the supermarket group – is not without options.

Because Allwyn is the preferred bidder to land the National Lottery contract. If Allwyn wins, King becomes its chair. Because if I was looking to land the plum prize and seeking to impress, and if I was a newcomer to the UK, and had a sister company with links to eastern Europe and Russia, and knew I would be subject to the most intense press and political scrutiny, I’d like King to lead my team. Just as I would love to have Lord (Sebastian) Coe and Sir Keith Mills in my corner as well.

All three played instrumental roles in London’s spectacular staging of the Olympic Games in 2012. The heavyweight trio are involved now in assisting Allwyn. Mills steered the bid, and Coe is a director. They know how to get things done, and they’re expert in working the levers of influence across Westminster, Whitehall and the media.