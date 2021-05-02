Why Nomadland’s sunny depiction of seasonal work at an Amazon fulfilment centre strikes such a false note

A

rare knock on Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s multiple-Oscar-winning exploration of the lives of those forced into a wandering existence on the fringes of American society, concerns its sunny depiction of life at an Amazon fulfilment centre.

The company’s seasonal work programme is featured a few minutes into the film, which has just dropped on Disney Plus in the UK. It is shown as providing the mostly elderly nomads with a place to stay, the companionship of smiling colleagues, and work that Frances McDormand’s character Fern says she likes – not to mention “great money”.

Small wonder that the monster truck of the corporate world allowed the cameras in.