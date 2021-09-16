Co-op’s new partnership with Amazon is a risky necessity

“Really disappointing to see a company with a proud ethical heritage like Co-op teaming up with Amazon,” said the GMB Union.

Britain’s favourite ethical, customer owned retailer has sealed a deal that will see Amazon Prime customers able to order Co-op products through the tech giant’s website and have them delivered for free if the basket is above £40, or for £3.99 for smaller orders.

The deal has proved controversial because of the Co-op’s status, history and brand.