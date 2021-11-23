Supply issues will dampen AO’s Christmas spirit

Shout it out: AO – no go! At least not in the City after a nasty profit warning.

There’s a certain schadenfreude in seeing AO World, a company with one of the most irritating ad slogans around, getting stuck in the mud. And don’t even get me started about the way it calls its workers “AO-ers”.

But I also have some sympathy when it comes to the cause of the company’s woes.