Can financial apps help protect you from the cost of living crisis?
Keeping track of your finances doesn’t have to be unmanageable thanks to the range of apps designed to take the pressure off, writes Rob Griffin
Soaring living costs may be putting pressure on millions of people – but smartphones can help put them in control of their finances.
Energy, food and fuel bills have all risen sharply over the last few weeks and it’s feared that prices will rise even further this year.
However, a string of useful mobile phone apps are helping hard-pressed families fight back against the hikes and get a grip on their money.
