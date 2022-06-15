It is a strange world in which securing a secondary stock market listing for a home-grown company can be characterised as a success.

Yet this is what looks set to happen with ARM Holdings, a rarity in being a globally significant tech company birthed and headquartered in the UK.

Having spent the last few years under the ownership of Japanese investor SoftBank, ARM is being lined up for a float, with the Nasdaq the red-hot favourite to emerge as the venue.