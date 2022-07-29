Jump to content
Asos, Boohoo and Asda investigated over ‘greenwashing’ fast fashion claims

‘People who want to ‘buy green’ should be able to do so confident that they aren’t being misled,’ says competition watchdog chief

Ben Chapman
Friday 29 July 2022 16:27
Comments
<p>Asos said it was ‘committed to playing its part in making fashion more sustainable”’ </p>

Asos said it was ‘committed to playing its part in making fashion more sustainable”’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Asos, Asda and Boohoo are under investigation over accusations of greenwashing of their fast fashion ranges.

The UK’s competition watchdog announced on Friday that it had opened a probe to assess whether the three companies had misled the public with their environmental claims.

“Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts if necessary,” said Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority.

