Asos, Boohoo and Asda investigated over ‘greenwashing’ fast fashion claims

Asos, Asda and Boohoo are under investigation over accusations of greenwashing of their fast fashion ranges.

The UK’s competition watchdog announced on Friday that it had opened a probe to assess whether the three companies had misled the public with their environmental claims.

“Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts if necessary,” said Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority.