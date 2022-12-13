It is being billed as a “world first”. After Trussonomics came frighteningly close to destroying some of Britain’s biggest pension funds, the Bank of England has decided that it might be a good idea to take a look at “vulnerabilities in non-bank financial markets”.

As such, Threadneedle Street is set to create and conduct “an exploratory scenario”.

Good old Andrew Bailey. The governor of the Bank of England is a clever chap. As is so often the case with clever chaps, he appears to feel the need to prove it through the verbosity of his writing.