Bank of England charges up rates while warning of a very bad outlook

A 0.5 per cent interest rate rise? We knew that was coming. It became obvious as soon as the Bank of England’s home team on the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) followed the lead of its external hawks with “get tough” speeches.

No, the real nasty was in the economic forecasts, which emerged alongside the rate rise. That was bad. They were hideous.

The Bank’s language was sober and measured, as it usually is, but with the content it laid it on as thick as a child given a jar of Nutella to slather on a slice of bread.