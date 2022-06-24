Less than 100 days left to spend billions of pounds of old-style paper £20 and £50 notes
Old notes featuring Adam Smith, James Watt and Matthew Boulton will soon become useless
Consumers have just 100 days to spend £16bn worth of old-style paper banknotes before they are no longer legal tender.
Millions of £20 and £50 notes printed on paper remain in circulation but from 1 October only the newer polymer versions can be used.
Anyone who has the old currency must spend it by 30 September, the Bank of England said, or deposit the notes at a bank or Post Office.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies