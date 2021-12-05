Inside Business

Big tech is having its wings clipped by competition watchdogs – good!

Arm Holdings’ takeover by Nvidia is increasingly looking doomed, while Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has ordered Facebook to unwind one of its acquisitions. The mergers and acquisitions party may be over, writes James Moore

Sunday 05 December 2021 21:30
Big tech is finding itself on the back foot. Two recent developments clearly demonstrate the shift in the political mood towards Silicon Valley and the way regulators have acted on it.

The first is Nvidia’s contentious attempt to buy Arm Holdings, the UK chip designer, from its current owner, Japan’s SoftBank, which took the Cambridge-headquartered group private in 2016.

The $40bn (£30bn) deal – it could be worth quite a bit more now given the way Nvida’s share price has surged – was controversial from the outset.

