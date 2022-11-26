‘Steady’ Black Friday for retailers despite cost of living crisis and rising prices
High Streets get a welcome boost on global shopping day – but there are protests in Dublin and Belgium
Retailers saw “steady” trading on Black Friday as firms feared rising prices and the cost of living crisis would keep shoppers away.
Barclaycard Payments said sales volumes were consistent with what was recorded on Black Friday last year.
As of 1pm, the credit card firm, which processes £1 of every £3 spent in the UK, said transaction volumes were 0.7 per cent higher year on year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies