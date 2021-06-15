Inside Business
Boohoo’s sales are booming but the price we all pay for fast, cheap fashion is too high
Boohoo has made commitments to address issues with its supply chain and the sustainability of its wildly popular clothes but critics say it has a mountain to climb to hit its targets, so the pressure for improvement must be kept up, writes James Moore
Cheap clothes are produced at high cost to everyone, which is why Boohoo’s rising sales could be said to represent a rising problem.
The pace at which they’re growing might even leave even one of those shouty Peloton instructors, featured in the fitness firm’s Google ads, breathless.
The online clothes retailer, which has taken on brands such as Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, said revenues jumped by 32 per cent in the three months to the end of May to land at an impressive £486.1m.
