Boohoo’s sales are booming but the price we all pay for fast, cheap fashion is too high

Cheap clothes are produced at high cost to everyone, which is why Boohoo’s rising sales could be said to represent a rising problem.

The pace at which they’re growing might even leave even one of those shouty Peloton instructors, featured in the fitness firm’s Google ads, breathless.

The online clothes retailer, which has taken on brands such as Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, said revenues jumped by 32 per cent in the three months to the end of May to land at an impressive £486.1m.