Boots owner Walgreens abandons sale plan amid ‘dramatic’ market turmoil
Parent firm remains ‘open to all opportunities to maximise shreholder value’
The US owner of Boots is pulling the plug on plans to sell Britain’s biggest high street pharmacy chain amid “unexpected and dramatic” volatility in markets.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) said it will now keep Boots and the No7 beauty brand under its existing ownership despite lining up bidders including Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, that valued the business at about £5 billion.
The 2014 Walgreens merger deal for Boots valued the firm at about £9 billion at the time.“As a result of market instability severely impacting financing availability, no third party has been able to make an offer that adequately reflects the high potential value of Boots and No7 Beauty Company,” WBA said.
