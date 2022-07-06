It says a lot about the current politics that Britain’s new chancellor found himself having to deny stories that he had threatened to quit the government unless he was given the job.

Nadhim Zahawi’s inbox is positively bulging, and that was before he lost one of his longest serving and capable ministers in the form of City minister John Glen - his official title was economic secretery to the Treasury - who had been in the job for more than four years before he decided enough was enough.

While this was going on, the pound was busy falling off a cliff, recording a new two-year-low against the dollar barely had Zahawi wrapped up the morning media rounds. And that was just his starter for ten.