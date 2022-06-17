Our government seems to be living in a world of make believe

The only surprising aspect of Lord Geidt’s resignation as the prime minister’s ethics adviser (even writing that job description provokes laughter) was that it took so long.

We are truly living in parallel universes at present. Boris Johnson and his sycophantic supporters in their world; and the rest of us in ours, the one based on reality.

This is a government led by someone who trots out untruths and hyperbole. They do not seem to perturb him, not one jot. They trip off his tongue with ease; he does not even pause for breath.