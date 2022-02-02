Inside Business

Businesses believe Michael Gove’s levelling-up plans don’t go far enough

There are elements that have gained cautious support but many are not convinced by the scope of the plans, argues James Moore

Wednesday 02 February 2022 22:30
Comments
<p>Michael Gove has unveiled the government’s long-awaited plan to achieve its levelling-up agenda</p>

Michael Gove has unveiled the government’s long-awaited plan to achieve its levelling-up agenda

(PA)

The reality behind the politics of levelling up is that it doesn’t matter to businesses and their employees if the government’s plans were picked up from Theresa May’s discard pile, as it appears they may have been.

It doesn’t matter if they were written on the back of a cigarette packet by a couple of civil servants and ministers attending one of Downing Street’s many lockdown parties.

The £6m, £6bn, or whatever the funding ultimately turns out to be is one thing – the question is, will it work? Will it improve things? Will it help Smith & Family Metal Bashing Plc get a factory built in, say, Carlisle if it needs one. Can the CEO be sure there’ll be the people there with the skills she needs to get it rolling and deliver a stack of good, well-paying, jobs?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in