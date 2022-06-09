Before we go any further on the topic of housing, let’s hear Shelter chief executive Polly Neate’s commendably blunt assessment of Boris Johnson’s first big post-confidence vote announcement.

Here it is: “The prime minister’s housing plans are baffling, unworkable and a dangerous gimmick. Hatching reckless plans to extend Right to Buy will put our rapidly shrinking supply of social homes at even greater risk.

“For decades the promise to replace every social home sold off through Right to Buy has flopped. If these plans progress, we will remain stuck in the same destructive cycle of selling off and knocking down thousands more social homes than get built each year.