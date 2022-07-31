Businesses are starting to get fed up as Brexit batters the economy
The Institute of Directors and the West Midlands’ Tory mayor Andy Street have cited the UK’s relationship with Europe as a major impediment to business confidence and performance, writes James Moore
Slowly but surely a conversation is developing around Brexit and its malign economic effects.
An important contribution was made to it last week when Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Business is telling me that there are some consequences and if you look at this region, our deterioration in the export performance is definitely partly to do with [Brexit].
“Partly it’s to do with global supply chains as well, but I’m not being naive about that, that’s what I hear from businesses day after day.”
