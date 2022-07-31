Businesses are starting to get fed up as Brexit batters the economy

Slowly but surely a conversation is developing around Brexit and its malign economic effects.

An important contribution was made to it last week when Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Business is telling me that there are some consequences and if you look at this region, our deterioration in the export performance is definitely partly to do with [Brexit].

“Partly it’s to do with global supply chains as well, but I’m not being naive about that, that’s what I hear from businesses day after day.”