The ghost of Brexit past is rattling chains in the City

Brexit has rather become the ghost of Christmas past. An old horror that makes you shiver a bit when you start to ascend the stairs of your parents’ house at Christmas and that middle stair creaks alarmingly. Oh god, it might still be there in the attic!

It has, of course, assumed that status because the Ghost of Christmas present, Covid, with its habit of unleashing nasty new variants, is so much more immediately threatening.

The economic are effects are blindingly obvious. UK hospitality has just issued another anguished plea for help, complaining of “trading levels so poor that the need for proportionate government support is … urgently necessary if businesses, jobs and livelihoods are to be secured”.