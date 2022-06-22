Resolution Foundation’s “Big Brexit” report could scarcely have been better timed. With its central conclusion being that wages will be £470 per worker lower, it was published on the same day that inflation reached 9.1 per cent, with worse to come.

The full force of the financial hit from the Tory party’s folly will not be felt for a decade. But at a time when prices are rising faster than a Thomson’s gazelle, it will leave many more families “struggling” when they might otherwise have been “just about managing”.

Sure, there are those who believe that closing the economy, stifling productivity and reducing trade are prices worth paying to shake a fist at Brussels. But how many will still hold this view when Brexit’s bitter fruits are fully harvested?