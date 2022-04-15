Comment

Haulier shortage encapsulates the trade disaster of Brexit

As the trade realities of being a non-EU member kick in many businesses face losing customers if they cannot provide reliable delivery services, writes Chris Blackhurst

Saturday 16 April 2022 00:29
Comments
<p>Drivers are put off by the prospect of waiting to pass through the ports of Dover or Folkestone</p>

Drivers are put off by the prospect of waiting to pass through the ports of Dover or Folkestone

(PA)

Imagine there was no war. No, it’s not a John Lennon song. Imagine too if there was no Partygate, no Covid.

Then, where would we be? Loudly discussing Brexit, that’s where. But because there are other, more important, issues on the agenda, the travails of British business after our exit from the EU remain largely unseen.

They are there, alright. This week, new data from the Office for National Statistics’ rolling three-month Business Insights survey revealed that over two-thirds of companies were reporting difficulties with export and import paperwork after Brexit. More than half reported facing challenges over customs duties and levies.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in