Imagine there was no war. No, it’s not a John Lennon song. Imagine too if there was no Partygate, no Covid.

Then, where would we be? Loudly discussing Brexit, that’s where. But because there are other, more important, issues on the agenda, the travails of British business after our exit from the EU remain largely unseen.

They are there, alright. This week, new data from the Office for National Statistics’ rolling three-month Business Insights survey revealed that over two-thirds of companies were reporting difficulties with export and import paperwork after Brexit. More than half reported facing challenges over customs duties and levies.