Eating is fast becoming an expensive activity. The research firm Kantar found that food prices rose by 2.7 per cent year on year for the 12-week period ending 26 December 2021, but 3.5 per cent over the last month.

So price rises are accelerating. They will probably continue to do so because there is no shortage of inflationary drivers and they aren’t slowing down. To the contrary.

The purchase, movement, storage and delivery of product is a major part of what the supermarkets do. Grocers are as much logistics businesses as they are retailers, and logistics businesses are facing cost pressures wherever you care to look.