Government policy is partly to blame for rapidly rising food prices. Now it must act
The latest figures from Kantar show food price inflation is accelerating. The cost pressures that grocers are facing mean this could continue for some time, leaving Britain’s poorest in a dreadful bind, writes James Moore
Eating is fast becoming an expensive activity. The research firm Kantar found that food prices rose by 2.7 per cent year on year for the 12-week period ending 26 December 2021, but 3.5 per cent over the last month.
So price rises are accelerating. They will probably continue to do so because there is no shortage of inflationary drivers and they aren’t slowing down. To the contrary.
The purchase, movement, storage and delivery of product is a major part of what the supermarkets do. Grocers are as much logistics businesses as they are retailers, and logistics businesses are facing cost pressures wherever you care to look.
