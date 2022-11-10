Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

‘Not the Brexit I wanted’ says Next boss – but what did Lord Wolfson expect?

Wolfson says he wanted an open, free-trading Britain post-Brexit. But many Brexit backers made it quite clear they wanted the drawbridge pulled up, writes James Moore

Thursday 10 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Lord Wolfson, boss of retail giant Next</p>

Lord Wolfson, boss of retail giant Next

(PA)

I think in respect of immigration, it’s definitely not the Brexit that I wanted or indeed many of people who voted Brexit wanted.” So said the Brexiteer Next boss and Tory peer Simon Wolfson.

Forgive us, but exactly what was it he was expecting from Brexit? He is not stupid, far from it; he is one of Britain’s sharpest businessmen, running a highly successful retailer in a brutally competitive sector that has seen multiple casualties among its peers.

But he sure seems to have blinded himself to the nature of the campaigning for the political outcome he supported. The official leave campaign might have distanced itself from some of the more extreme propaganda put out by the Farageists, such as the now infamous “breaking point” poster.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in