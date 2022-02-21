The City of London wrapped up in red tape – another Brexit benefit?

While the EU reforms financial regulation – Britain languishes in the slow lane, argues James Moore

Monday 21 February 2022 17:42
<p>Red tape central? Brussels is proving a dash more nimble when it comes to regulatory reform than is Britain </p>

(EPA)

In a more sensible country, Jacob Rees-Mogg would be a figure of pantomime fun. In Britain, he boasts the title of “minister of state”. So I guess this is another example of the government throwing pie in the faces of all of us.

The Moggster has decided to be a little more specific with his targeting of late, aiming pies topped with custard and the Eton mess he’s making – wait, can you top a pie with that? – at Britain’s financial watchdogs who reside at the Bank of England’s offices or at the FCA’s Stratford HQ.

He’s clearly trying to “put it about a bit” in his new role as “Brexit opportunities minister” or should that be “Brexit oxymorons minister”.

