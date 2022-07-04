Wait, cautious Keir is talking Brexit? Is this a) because someone popped something in the Labour leader’s Monday morning coffee? Political courage pills? Or is it b) down to the fact that the economic damage is becoming so screamingly obvious that ignoring this Godzilla-level trade wrecker, and letting the Tories off the hook for it, makes him look like a bit of a berk?

Give yourself a gold star if you answered b).

Here’s the problem: Starmer’s Brexit speech still makes him look like a bit of a berk – unless, that is, the Labour leader is just being terribly dishonest. Not Boris Johnson-level dishonest, it’s true. But dishonest all the same – even if he believes it. The hard fact is that you can’t make Brexit work better when the whole project was built on a foundation of dishonesty and economy myth-making – something that is becoming clearer by the day.