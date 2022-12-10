The post-financial crisis spectacle of executives crying crocodile tears at hearings after their employers, or former employers, had received billions of pounds in bailout money that ought to have been spent on schools and hospitals was a truly dismal one.

Are we about to see a repeat?

On Friday, the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, unveiled what have become known as the Edinburgh reforms after their announcement in the UK’s second-largest financial centre. The aim is to turbocharge the first, namely London.